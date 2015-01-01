Abstract

Whether or not it is appropriate to offer victims the possibility of working on forgiveness to overcome the pain of the lived experience and its consequences is a controversial issue. The pressure to forgive makes revictimization more likely and transmits guilt and a message of minimizing the victims' pain. A misunderstanding of forgiveness can further weaken the victim's ability to protect him- or herself, make him or her more vulnerable, and make it easier for the abuse to continue. This paper aims to review the conditions for forgiveness to be a psychological tool for the mental health of the victims. Forgiveness is a complex concept with multiple dimensions and possibilities, and it can offer victims a valuable resource for overcoming their pain. However, it is not essential to the victim's healing process.



La conveniencia o no de plantear a las víctimas la posibilidad de trabajar sobre el perdón como forma de superar el dolor de la experiencia vivida y sus consecuencias es una cuestión controvertida. Las dinámicas de presión hacia el perdón hacen más probable la revictimización y transmiten tanto culpa como un mensaje de minimización de su dolor. Un perdón mal entendido puede debilitar aún más la capacidad de protegerse de la víctima, hacerla más vulnerable y facilitar la prolongación del abuso. El objetivo de este artículo es revisar las condiciones para que el perdón sea una herramienta psicológica al servicio de la salud mental de las víctimas. El perdón es un concepto complejo, con múltiples dimensiones y posibilidades, y puede ofrecer a las víctimas un valioso recurso para superar su dolor, aunque no es esencial para el proceso de sanación de una víctima.



Palabras clave : Perdón; Abuso sexual infantil; Reconciliación.

