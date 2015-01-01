|
Prieto-Ursúa M. Pap. Psicol. 2023; 44(1): 28-35.
Sobre la posibilidad de perdón en el abuso sexual infantil
(Copyright © 2023, Colegio Oficial de Psicólogos)
PMID
unavailable
Whether or not it is appropriate to offer victims the possibility of working on forgiveness to overcome the pain of the lived experience and its consequences is a controversial issue. The pressure to forgive makes revictimization more likely and transmits guilt and a message of minimizing the victims' pain. A misunderstanding of forgiveness can further weaken the victim's ability to protect him- or herself, make him or her more vulnerable, and make it easier for the abuse to continue. This paper aims to review the conditions for forgiveness to be a psychological tool for the mental health of the victims. Forgiveness is a complex concept with multiple dimensions and possibilities, and it can offer victims a valuable resource for overcoming their pain. However, it is not essential to the victim's healing process.
Language: es