Cundiff K. J. Contemp. Crim. Justice 2024; 40(1): 48-64.
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
Within the crime trends literature, there exist several notable studies that have examined the linkages between various economic measures and trends in violent and property crime. This research expands on that literature by examining whether and to what extent racial income gaps are related to changes in city-level crime. Pulling together data from the Uniform Crime Report, U.S. Census, and American Community Survey, this project focuses on homicide and violent crime trends of 73 cities from 2006 to 2020 and changes in city-level racial-ethnic income gaps. This study employs a series of multilevel longitudinal models to measure whether changes in this income gap, whether widening or constricting, are related to changes in rates of violent crime and homicide both within and between cities.
Language: en