Abstract

Cities across the political spectrum in the United States are shifting toward co-responder models that involve social workers with police departments in some capacity, but research is lagging about the proper role of police social workers (PSWs). This case study explores how the micro and macro roles of the embedded PSW model can improve resource delivery and divert people in crisis away from the criminal justice system. Few research studies to date have explored the role and potential effectiveness of creating such a position within police departments. An analysis of 7 months of data found that the PSW was much more efficient than officers in making referrals for high-needs clients. Furthermore, high-needs clients were more likely to have unmet basic needs such as shelter, food, and health care, indicating that police departments may frequently interact with people who have high levels of such needs. Qualitative case notes also revealed that PSWs can divert individuals from the criminal justice system by using crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques on-scene with clients. This research has important implications for improving community safety and well-being, and this case study reveals that PSWs with micro and macro skills are a promising model for improving public safety and justice in the right context.

Language: en