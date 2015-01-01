Abstract

In order to explore the pressure and flame propagation characteristics of gas-coal dust composite explosions, a semiclosed pipeline explosion test platform was built. The shock wave overpressure and explosion flame propagation law of different concentrations of suspended coal dust participating in gas explosions were studied in depth through experiments, and the coal dust motion law was simulated and analyzed based on Fluent software. The experimental results show that the peak pressure of gas-coal dust composite explosion is significantly higher than that of single-phase gas explosion, and the pressure peak increase ratio at the pipeline outlet is the highest; as the suspended coal dust concentration increases, the pressure rise rate at point 3 gradually decreases. Under the condition of 600 g/m(3) coal dust participating in the explosion, the explosion pressure increase speed reduction ratio is 25.65%, the pressure wave secondary peak decreases, and the fluctuation frequency increases. When the explosion flame front passes through the suspended coal dust area, the flame shape changes from 'v' shape to 'finger' shape and propagates forward. The gas-coal dust composite explosion flame propagation speed shows a secondary acceleration phenomenon, after the flame front passes through the coal dust suspension area. As the coal dust concentration increases, the explosion core area moves away from the flame front. The coal dust cloud moves to the right, showing a concave rectangle; the larger the coal dust concentration, the smaller the moving speed. The experimental results and analysis provide an experimental basis for further exploring the mechanism and dynamic mechanism of gas-coal dust coupling explosion.

Language: en