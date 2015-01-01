Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The increase in suicidal behavior among adolescents under 17 years of age in Catalonia between 2019 and 2022 has gone from 473 to 1425 cases, which entails a new healthcare challenge. The objective of the article is to explain the procedure and intervention of the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) for children and adolescents at risk of suicide. The RRU is a multidisciplinary unit designed to prevent relapse and increase link-up to treatment. The cases attended in its 14 months of operation are described.



METHODOLOGY: 24 patients, 18 females and 6 males aged between 12 and 17 years, attended for the first time at the Child and Adolescent Health Centre of Cornellà for activation of the Suicide Risk Code (CRS) in hospital emergency departments during the period studied.



RESULTS: After the intervention, high suicidal risk decreased from 29.17% to 0%, medium risk decreased from 37.5% to 20.83% and low risk increased from 33.33% to 79.17%. In addition, there was only one new CRS activation in the 3 months following the first activation. In the RRU, care was intensive: 52.7% of cases with visits once a week and more than once a week in 24.9%. During the intervention months 100% of cases were linked and no interruptions occurred.



CONCLUSIONS: Rapid Response Unit (RRU) decreases the risk of recurrence of suicidal behavior and ensures therapeutic linkage.

Language: en