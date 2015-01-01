|
Butjosa A, Cruz D, Richart T, Ruiz Terradas M, Group C, Lacasa F. Actas Esp. Psiquiatr. 2024; 52(2): 72-82.
(Copyright © 2024, STM Editores)
38622005
INTRODUCTION: The increase in suicidal behavior among adolescents under 17 years of age in Catalonia between 2019 and 2022 has gone from 473 to 1425 cases, which entails a new healthcare challenge. The objective of the article is to explain the procedure and intervention of the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) for children and adolescents at risk of suicide. The RRU is a multidisciplinary unit designed to prevent relapse and increase link-up to treatment. The cases attended in its 14 months of operation are described.
