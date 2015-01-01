Abstract

BACKGROUND: comprehensive medication management (CMM) can reduce medication-related risks of falling. However, knowledge about inter-individual treatment effects and patient-related barriers remains scarce.



OBJECTIVE: to gain in-depth insights into how geriatric patients who have fallen view their medication-related risks of falling and to identify effects and barriers of a CMM in preventing falls.



DESIGN: complementary mixed-methods pre-post study, based on an embedded quasi-experimental model.



SETTING: geriatric fracture centre.



METHODS: qualitative, semi-structured interviews framed the CMM intervention, including a follow-up period of 12 weeks. Interviews explored themes of falling, medication-related risks, post-discharge acceptability and sustainability of interventions using qualitative content analysis. Optimisation of pharmacotherapy was assessed via changes in the weighted and summated Medication Appropriateness Index (MAI) score, number of fall-risk-increasing drugs (FRID) and potentially inappropriate medications (PIM) according to the Fit fOR The Aged and PRISCUS lists using parametric testing.



RESULTS: thirty community-dwelling patients aged ≥65 years, taking ≥5 drugs and admitted after an injurious fall were recruited. The MAI was significantly reduced, but number of FRID and PIM remained largely unchanged. Many patients were open to medication reduction/discontinuation, but expressed fear when it came to their personal medication. Psychosocial issues and pain increased the number of indications. Safe alternatives for FRID were frequently not available. Psychosocial burden of living alone, fear, lack of supportive care and insomnia increased after discharge.



CONCLUSION: as patients' individual attitudes towards trauma and medication were not predictable, an individual and longitudinal CMM is required. A standardised approach is not helpful in this population.

