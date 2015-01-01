Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hiking is one of the most popular leisure sport activities practiced in the Alps during the summer season, but bears the risk of mountain emergencies, accidents, and fatalities. This paper provides an updated analysis of hiking accidents for the years 2015 to 2021 in the Austrian Alps, thereby outlining fatal and non-fatal accident characteristics.



METHODS: For this retrospective analysis, mountain hiking accidents documented by the Austrian Alpine Police during a 7-year period were screened for potential exclusion criteria. The final sample size consisted of 7368 accidents and 7552 victims. The outcome measures were mainly specified by sex, age, injury degree, injury location, pathophysiological characteristics, and cause of injury.



RESULTS: The overall annual number of accidents showed a continuous increase from 428 in 2015 to 544 in 2021. In total, 7.1% of the total victims died during the 7-year period, with male hikers being significantly more affected than female hikers (m: 80.8%, f: 19.2%; p ≤ 0.001). The sex specific distribution for non-fatal hiking accidents was 55.9% in women and 44.1% in men. Male victims showed significantly more frequent cardiovascular events (m: 78.5%, f: 21.5%), multiple injuries (m: 60.2%, f: 39.8%), and wounds/blood loss (m: 57.4%, f: 42.6%) than female victims, whereas women showed more fractures (m: 31.5%, f: 68.5%) than men (p ≤ 0.001). Additionally, men were more likely to injure their abdomen/chest (3.7%), head (14.1%), and multiple body parts (26.5%), whereas women were more likely to injure their ankle or foot (42.3%). Finally, men were more likely to have an accident during the ascent (24.1%), whereas women during the descent (69.0%) (p ≤ 0.001).



CONCLUSION: This paper provides the latest data and a deeper insight into sex-specific characteristics of mountain hiking accidents in the Austrian Alps.

Language: en