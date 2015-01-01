|
Citation
Savolainen I, Oksanen A. Alcohol Alcohol. 2024; 59(3): agae024.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38619423
Abstract
AIMS: A wide variety of social media platforms exist, each offering tailored solutions to attract specific target audiences based on their social media needs and interests. This diversity may pose a risk factor for the development or perpetuation of harmful behaviors. Research has established a connection between social media use and increased health risk behaviors. This six-wave exploratory longitudinal study investigated the associations between active social media use, hazardous alcohol use, and problem gambling among adult social media users.
Language: en
Keywords
*Alcoholism/epidemiology; *Gambling/epidemiology; *Social Media; Adult; Digital Health; Female; hazardous alcohol use; Humans; longitudinal design; Longitudinal Studies; Male; problem gambling; social media