Abstract

1.3 million people die each year as a result of Road traffic crashes. Road Traffic Injuries are a global health crisis with 90% of global deaths affecting LMICs. Sustainable Development Goal 3.6 focuses on reducing road injury and death. The global plan is based on the Safe Systems approach. In South Africa, the burden of crashes on the health system and society is particularly high with a population death rate of 20.7 per 100 000 population. Understanding local context and culture is critical. Rurality, distorted urban planning, higher travel exposure and alcohol usage disproportionately impact racial and ethnic minorities. Pedestrian safety is a key priority. There is a critical need for the global health community to take an active role in advocacy in order to achieve SDG 3.6 by 2030.

