Abstract

BACKGROUND: Family caregivers play a crucial role in providing physical, emotional, and social support to the elderly, allowing them to maintain their independence and stay in their preferred living environment. However, family caregivers face numerous challenges and require specific knowledge and skills to provide effective care. Therefore, understanding the knowledge and skills required for effective family caregiving in elderly home care is vital to support both the caregivers and the elderly recipients.



METHODS: The research was carried out in Mekelle City, Ethiopia, utilizing the phenomenology study design and purposive sampling technique. A total of twenty-two in-depth interviews were conducted. Individuals with experience in providing care for elderly people in their homes were targeted. Data was gathered through the use of an open-ended guide, transcribed word-for-word, inputted into ATLAS.ti8 software, and translated. Codes and themes were then extracted from the transcribed data, and a thematic analysis was performed. To minimize personal biases, the collected data were coded independently by the data collection assistants and the PI. The analysis was carried out by authors who were not involved in the data collection process. The interviews were conducted in a quiet place.



RESULTS: A total of 22 in-depth interviews were conducted as part of this research. The results indicated that although the participants had knowledge about common health problems experienced by older people, they were uninformed about how to manage these conditions at home and were unaware of specialized healthcare resources for the elderly. Furthermore, they had limited knowledge about suitable exercise routines, strategies to prevent falls, and home healthcare practices for older individuals. On the other hand, they exhibited a solid comprehension and awareness of abusive behaviors specifically directed at older adults.



CONCLUSION: The results emphasized the importance of enhancing education and training for family caregivers in handling elderly health issues, raising awareness about specialized healthcare services catered to the elderly, improving understanding of activities of daily living (ADLs) and fall prevention, and offering inclusive training in healthcare tasks related to elder care. RECOMMENDATION: Participants should receive comprehensive education and training programs to enhance their knowledge and skills in managing these conditions. Efforts should also be made to raise awareness about the availability of geriatric hospitals or specialized nurses for the elderly. Participants need to be educated about suitable exercise routines for the elderly and fall prevention strategies. Healthcare skills training is also necessary for participants, focusing on activities such as wound dressing, vital sign monitoring, and establishing a specific schedule for changing positions.

