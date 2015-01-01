Abstract

BACKGROUND: Clinicians working with patients at risk of suicide often experience high stress, which can result in negative emotional responses (NERs). Such negative emotional responses may lead to less empathic communication (EC) and unintentional rejection of the patient, potentially damaging the therapeutic alliance and adversely impacting suicidal outcomes. Therefore, clinicians need training to effectively manage negative emotions toward suicidal patients to improve suicidal outcomes.



METHODS: This study investigated the impact of virtual human interaction (VHI) training on clinicians' self-awareness of their negative emotional responses, assessed by the Therapist Response Questionnaire Suicide Form, clinicians' verbal empathic communication assessed by the Empathic Communication and Coding System, and clinical efficacy (CE). Clinical efficacy was assessed by the likelihood of subsequent appointments, perceived helpfulness, and overall interaction satisfaction as rated by individuals with lived experience of suicide attempts. Two conditions of virtual human interactions were used: one with instructions on verbal empathic communication and reminders to report negative emotional responses during the interaction (scaffolded); and the other with no such instructions or reminders (non-scaffolded). Both conditions provided pre-interaction instructions and post-interaction feedback aimed at improving clinicians' empathic communication and management of negative emotions. Sixty-two clinicians participated in three virtual human interaction sessions under one of the two conditions. Linear mixed models were utilized to evaluate the impact on clinicians' negative emotional responses, verbal empathic communication, and clinical efficacy; and to determine changes in these outcomes over time, as moderated by the training conditions.



RESULTS: Clinician participants' negative emotional responses decreased after two training sessions with virtual human interactions in both conditions. Participants in the scaffolded condition exhibited enhanced empathic communication after one training session, while two sessions were required for participants in the non-scaffolded condition. Surprisingly, after two training sessions, clinical efficacy was improved in the non-scaffolded group, while no similar improvements were observed in the scaffolded group.



CONCLUSION: Lower clinical efficacy after virtual human interaction training in clinicians with higher verbal empathic communication suggests that nonverbal expressions of empathy are critical when interacting with suicidal patients. Future work should explore virtual human interaction training in both nonverbal and verbal empathic communication.

