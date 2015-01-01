Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) might be associated with maternal spontaneous fetal loss, while evidence among Chinese population is limited. This study aims to explore the associations of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) among women and their spouses with the risk of spontaneous abortion and stillbirth.



METHOD: Data were from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS) 2014 survey. ACEs were categorized into intra-familial ACEs and extra-familial ACEs. The associations of maternal and paternal ACEs with women's history of spontaneous abortion and stillbirth were investigated by logistic regression.



RESULTS: 7,742 women were included with 9.05% and 2.47% experiencing at least one spontaneous abortion or stillbirth, respectively. Women exposed to 2, 3, and ≥ 4 ACEs were at significantly higher odds of spontaneous abortion, with adjusted odds ratios (ORs) of 1.52 (95% [CI, Confidence Interval] 1.10-2.10), 1.50 (95% CI 1.07-2.09) and 1.68 (95% CI 1.21-2.32), respectively. A significant association between ≥ 4 maternal intra-familial ACEs and stillbirth (OR 2.23, 95% CI 1.12-4.42) was also revealed. Furthermore, paternal exposures to 3 and ≥ 4 overall ACEs were significantly associated with their wives' history of spontaneous abortion, with adjusted ORs of 1.81 (95% CI 1.01-3.26) and 1.83 (95% CI 1.03-3.25), respectively.



CONCLUSION: Both maternal and paternal ACEs were associated with spontaneous abortion, and potential mediators might need to be considered to further explore impacts of maternal and paternal ACEs on maternal reproductive health.

