Abstract

The sport of cycling consists of several individual sporting disciplines. Indeed, the world governing body for cycling, Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), oversees the various cycling disciplines, with each of these disciplines having a number of subcategories. While several sports have undertaken prospective injury surveillance studies to understand the risks of their sport, plan event medical support and develop prevention programmes, limited high-quality studies have been undertaken within cycling. Indeed, this is the first prospective study of cycling injuries, particularly when considering the whole sport of cycling together. This current study will therefore aim to describe the incidence, severity, burden and nature of injuries within elite cycling in those athletes participating across 13 championship events at the inaugural World Championships, Glasgow, August 2023. Injury and exposure definitions will be in line with the IOC Consensus for injury surveillance in cycling. Injury incidence will be reported per 1000 athlete match hours or per number of athletes/cyclists and injury severity will be assessed via estimated median or mean days lost to training/competition. Meanwhile injury burden will be assessed via days of absence/1000 athlete match hours (or per number of athletes exposed) and all these results will be compared between male and female cyclists. This paper will also report the most common specific injuries for male and female cyclists (per 1000 hours of participation or per number of athletes exposed). Statistical differences will be tested for incidence or severity measures between sexes and will be compared to other sports.

