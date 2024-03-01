Abstract

PURPOSE: Road traffic accidents (RTA), assaults, falls, and sports-related injuries are the leading causes of maxillofacial trauma. Due to quite different geographical environment and fast urbanization, the use of various protective equipment is restricted in India. Thus, compared to other countries, there might be a significant difference in the pattern and frequency of associated injuries among subjects with maxillofacial trauma. The present study was conducted to identify the causes and pattern of various maxillofacial fractures and the frequency of other related injuries among subjects with maxillofacial trauma.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional retrospective study recording 2617 subjects with maxillofacial trauma. The patient demographics, causes of trauma, types of maxillofacial injury, and associated soft and hard tissue injuries were recorded. The types of maxillofacial and associated injuries were diagnosed from details of clinical examinations and the interpretation of various radiographs available in the file. The associated injuries were divided into head injury, other bony injuries, and soft tissue and vital structure injuries. Descriptive statistics and the test of proportion were used. A p value < 0.05 was considered as a level of significance.



RESULTS: The maxillofacial injuries were significantly common in patients aged 16 - 45 years (66.7%) than in patients aged ≤ 15 and > 46 years (33.3%) (p < 0.001). The RTA was the most common cause of maxillofacial injury (n = 2139, 81.7%), followed by fall (n = 206, 7.9%), other causes of injury (n = 178, 6.8%), and assaults (n = 94, 3.6%). The maxillofacial injury by 2-wheel vehicle accidents was significantly higher than that by 4-wheel vehicle and other vehicle accidents (p < 0.001). There was a significant correlation between alcohol and RTA (p < 0.001). The head injury (n = 931, 61.1%) was the most common associated injury, followed by soft tissue and vital structures injuries (n = 328, 21.5%) and other bone injuries (n = 264, 17.3%).



DISCUSSION: Head injury was the most common associated injury followed by soft tissue and vital structures and bone injuries among subjects with maxillofacial trauma. Clavicle fracture and injury to the lower extremities were the most common hard and soft tissue-associated injuries.

Language: en