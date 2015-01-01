Abstract

Endoxifen, a protein kinase C inhibitor, has been approved for use in manic episodes in India. One of the symptom traits that it predominantly targets is impulsivity. Impulsivity can also be a symptom dimension of other mental health conditions, one of which is Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). Management of BPD is challenging, with limited pharmacological options that are symptom-directed and psychotherapy sessions that are fraught with early dropouts and lack of compliance. Impulsive behaviors represent a major reason for seeking help in BPD, especially with regard to non-suicidal self-injury, substance abuse, high-risk sexual behavior, aggression, etc. Here, we present a case series comprising five individuals with a diagnosis of BPD whose treatment regimens were changed and endoxifen added at a dose of 8 mg once daily. Clinical improvement was monitored using the Borderline Evaluation of Severity Over Time (BEST). All the subjects improved in the impulsivity domains as well as with regard to attention deficits, mood fluctuations, and overall functioning. Endoxifen is thus potential promising in terms of the management of BPD, but needs more extensive study to fully substantiate its clinical benefits.

Language: en