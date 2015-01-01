Abstract

Introduction The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of high school sports in spring 2020, a modified resumption of sports in the 2020-2021 academic year, and a return to pre-pandemic sports in 2021-2022. This cancellation had a major impact on the quality of life of adolescent athletes, but it is unknown exactly how these pandemic-driven sports disruptions on athlete baseline (preseason) symptoms affected quality of life. Therefore, the current study retrospectively evaluated symptom inventories from Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing (ImPACT) assessments to determine whether the cancellation of sports during the COVID-19 pandemic affected baseline (preseason) self-reported symptoms among adolescent athletes.



METHODS Our study used a retrospective cohort design to evaluate high school athletes with complete ImPACT assessments in the academic years before (2018-2019 and 2019-2020), during (2020-2021), and after (2021-2022) the pandemic. Specifically, data from a 22-item symptom report called the Post-Concussion Symptom Scale (PCSS) assessed during ImPACT was collected and analyzed using generalized linear models with a Tweedie exponential dispersion model and post hoc Tukey's honestly significant difference tests. The main outcomes were the total symptom severity score and the affective cluster score. Secondary outcomes were the analysis of the vestibular-somatic, cognitive-sensory, and sleep-arousal symptom clusters.



RESULTS Of the 104,274 ImPACT assessments, the total symptom severity score on the PCSS was different across years (p<0.001). There were lower symptom scores in 2020-2021 (5.33, 95% CI = 5.13-5.54) than in 2018-2019 (6.82, 95% CI = 6.63-7.01), 2019-2020 (6.94, 95% CI = 6.75-7.14), and 2021-2022 (6.44, 95% CI = 6.25-6.64). The cluster scores on the PCSS for affective, cognitive-sensory, sleep-arousal, and vestibular-somatic were also lower (p<0.001) in 2020-2021 than in 2018-2019, 2019-2020, and 2021-2022.



CONCLUSION Contrary to our expectations, total symptom severity and cluster scores on the PCSS during the pandemic (2020-2021) were significantly lower than during the years before and after the pandemic-driven sports disruptions, suggesting the pandemic did not negatively affect these athletes as expected. These results also suggested that self-reported symptoms utilized in the PCSS component of ImPACT may not be as sensitive to sports disruption among adolescent athletes as other quality-of-life measures, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

