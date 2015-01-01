|
Cohen LJ, Liang Y, Peterkin D, McGibbon K, Rappa F, Rogers ML, You S, Chistopolskaya K, Enikolopov S, Barzilay S, Menon V, Husain MI, Dudeck M, Streb J, Çinka E, Yilmaz FK, Kuśmirek O, Valvassori SS, Blum Y, Galynker I. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e68.
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
38618875
OBJECTIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic has had a globally devastating psychosocial impact. A detailed understanding of the mental health implications of this worldwide crisis is critical for successful mitigation of and preparation for future pandemics. Using a large international sample, we investigated in the present study the relationship between multiple COVID-19 parameters (both disease characteristics and government responses) and the incidence of the suicide crisis syndrome (SCS), an acute negative affect state associated with near-term suicidal behavior.
*COVID-19/epidemiology; *Suicide; Adult; Communicable Disease Control; COVID-19; Government; Humans; lockdown; pandemic; Pandemics; suicide; suicide crisis syndrome; Syndrome