Citation
Ulupınar F, Altinel B, Aslan M. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e67.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
38618888
Abstract
AIM AND BACKGROUND: In contemporary healthcare, the crucial importance of disaster preparedness and response within the nursing profession has gained recognition. Considering the elevated probability of encountering numerous disasters in Türkiye, it is noteworthy that limited research has been conducted in this domain. This study, therefore, aims to investigate the related factors to nurses' disaster preparedness Türkiye through a meta-analysis method.
Keywords
*Disaster Planning; *Disasters; disaster nursing; Disasters; Educational Status; Humans; meta-analysis; Perception; preparedness; Turkey