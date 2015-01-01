Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Escalating global challenges such as disasters, conflict, and climate change underline the importance of addressing Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) terrorism for sustainable public health strategies. This study aims to provide a comprehensive epidemiological analysis of CBRN incidents in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, emphasizing the necessity of sustainable responses to safeguard healthcare infrastructures.



METHODS: Utilizing a retrospective approach, this research analyzes data from the Global Terrorism Database (GTD) covering the period from 2003 to 2020. The study focuses on examining the frequency, characteristics, and consequences of CBRN incidents in the MENA region to identify patterns and trends that pose significant challenges to public health systems.



RESULTS: The analysis revealed a significant clustering of CBRN incidents in Iraq and Syria, with a predominant involvement of chemical agents. These findings indicate the extensive impact of CBRN terrorism on healthcare infrastructures, highlighting the challenges in providing immediate health responses and the necessity for long-term recovery strategies.



CONCLUSIONS: The study underscores the need for improved healthcare preparedness, robust emergency response systems, and the development of sustainable public health policies. Advocating for international collaboration, the research contributes to the strategic adaptation of healthcare systems to mitigate the impacts of CBRN terrorism, ensuring preparedness for future incidents in the MENA region and beyond.

