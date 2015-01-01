|
Citation
Mani Z, Plummer V, Kuhn L, Khorram-Manesh A, Tin D, Goniewicz K. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
38618924
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Escalating global challenges such as disasters, conflict, and climate change underline the importance of addressing Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) terrorism for sustainable public health strategies. This study aims to provide a comprehensive epidemiological analysis of CBRN incidents in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, emphasizing the necessity of sustainable responses to safeguard healthcare infrastructures.
Language: en
Keywords
CBRN incidents; chemical warfare; emergency preparedness; Global Terrorism Database; healthcare response; international collaboration; terrorism