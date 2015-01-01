|
Yamasaki L, Kamada T, Ng CFS, Takane Y, Nakajima K, Yamaguchi K, Oka K, Honda Y, Kim Y, Hashizume M. Environ. Epidemiol. 2024; 8(2): e292.
BACKGROUND: Air conditioners can prevent heat-related illness and mortality, but the increased use of air conditioners may enhance susceptibility to heat-related illnesses during large-scale power failures. Here, we examined the risks of heat-related illness ambulance transport (HIAT) and mortality associated with typhoon-related electricity reduction (ER) in the summer months in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
Ambulances; Blackout; Energy insecurity; Heat stress disorders; Hot temperature; Japan; Mortality; Natural disasters; Power outage