Citation
Taylor J, Simpson C, Brousse O, Viitanen AK, Heaviside C. Environ. Res. Lett. 2024; 19(5): e054004.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Physics (IOP) Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38616845
PMCID
Abstract
Increasing temperatures and more frequent heatwave events pose threats to population health, particularly in urban environments due to the urban heat island (UHI) effect. Greening, in particular planting trees, is widely discussed as a means of reducing heat exposure and associated mortality in cities. This study aims to use data from personal weather stations (PWS) across the Greater London Authority to understand how urban temperatures vary according to tree canopy coverage and estimate the heat-health impacts of London's urban trees. Data from Netatmo PWS from 2015-2022 were cleaned, combined with official Met Office temperatures, and spatially linked to tree canopy coverage and built environment data. A generalized additive model was used to predict daily average urban temperatures under different tree canopy coverage scenarios for historical and projected future summers, and subsequent health impacts estimated.
Language: en
Keywords
climate change; heat mortality; personal weather stations; tree canopy; urban heat island