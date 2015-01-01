Abstract

Suicidal behavior among pre-adolescent children is a rare phenomenon so it is rarely studied compared to suicide at older ages. In recent years we have witnessed a disturbing increase in suicide rates among pre-adolescent children, an increase that requires our attention to the phenomenon through clinical observance, prevention and research. Most pre-adolescent children report suicidal thoughts rather than actual suicide attempts. The prevalence of suicide attempts increases after the onset of puberty. Early identification of pre-adolescent children who face suicidal risk will greatly contribute to early intervention and prevention of suicide in later years. In this article, we will review the clinical symptoms of suicidal behavior in pre-adolescent children, the epidemiology of the phenomenon, developmental issues, risk and protective factors, risk assessment, intervention, treatment and prevention.

Language: he