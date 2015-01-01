Abstract

Neurofeedback (NF) therapy is brain training using operant conditioning including real-time displays of brain activity to teach people how to regulate their brain function. We would like to present a treatment for a patient who experienced severe traumatic events on 7/10 including physical injury accompanied by difficulty sleeping for two months, nightmares, intrusive thoughts, difficulties in emotional regulation and difficulty in concentrating. Due to the complexity and difficulties in emotional regulation accompanied by severe sleep disturbances, it was decided to treat with medication in combination with neurofeedback. After several training sessions in addition to pharmaceutical treatment, significant relaxation was observed, there was an improvement in concentration and the patient was able to return to his work and normal social functioning. In addition, intrusive thoughts decreased in intensity and frequency.

Language: he