Abstract

In this study, the authors examine the effect of Cyclone Sidr in 2007 on selected aspects of women's reproductive decision-making in Bangladesh. We used Person in Environment theories to model the effect of cyclone Sidr on the reasons for non-contraception among women who did not want a child. The difference-in-difference approach was used as a research design using Bangladesh Demographic and Health Surveys of 2004 and 2011 to test a model of reasons for non-contraception among a subsample of women who did not want a child. Our results indicated that women experienced fewer social controls on contraceptive use decision-making in the aftermath of a natural disaster.

