Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: In China, rural older adults face a significantly heightened risk of suicide. However, there has been no comprehensive review of the literature examining the risk factors associated with suicide among older people in rural China. Therefore, a comprehensive understanding of risk factors for this phenomenon among rural older people must be gained. We conducted a systematic literature review on risk factors for suicide among older people in rural China. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Seven English electronic databases (PubMed, EMBASE, PsycINFO, Cochrane, CINAHL, ScienceDirect, and Web of Science) and 3 Chinese electronic databases (CNKI, CQVIP, and Wanfang) were searched for peer-reviewed articles published in English or Chinese, from inception to July 25, 2022. For data collection, scientific strategies were used for searching and selecting literature within the electronic databases. The collected data were then synthesized using the thematic analysis method. The study was conducted under PRISMA 2020 guidelines.



RESULTS: The final analysis included 16 studies. The identified risk factors were categorized under 6 themes: navigating the challenges of illness, unmet basic needs, experiencing abuse from children, feelings of loneliness, negative life events, and altruistic motivation to benefit children.



DISCUSSION AND IMPLICATIONS: Multiple factors affect suicide among older people in rural China. This invaluable information can be used to develop targeted prevention strategies particularly relevant to this age group.

