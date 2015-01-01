Abstract

We are surrounded by trauma, grief, pandemics, health care inequality, poverty, climate change, and social injustice, not to mention increases in suicide, depression, and loneliness. How can group therapists address these issues and thrive? The current special edition focuses on how groups foster compassion, provide spiritual healing, and address human suffering in effective and innovative ways. Instead of focusing on symptom reduction alone, group therapists and researchers are exploring ways that group therapy can provide healing and resources to people including health care providers, and those who are on the front lines. The current special edition will highlight how spiritual interventions, compassion and attachment-focused interventions, and group interventions can engender positive outcomes for diverse group members that include parents of inner-city children to first responders. If there ever was a time for us to focus on compassion, faith, and forgiveness, it is now.

Language: en