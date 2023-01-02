Abstract

The Nigerian Medical Association made a press release on January 2, 2023 on the murder of a physician at his workplace.1 Workplace violence and harassment are work-related physical, verbal, sexual, and psychological abuse, threat, harassment and assault of persons at work or on duty.2,3 In many countries in the world, scenarios of health workers violence has been documented. The World Health Organization (WHO) records that 52% of health workers have experienced a form of workplace violence, with verbal abuse being the most prevalent of non-physical violence. ...

