|
Citation
|
Doyle E, Bugeja L, Dimmock MR, Lee KL, Ng J, Bassed RB. Int. J. Legal Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38619573
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The skeletal survey X-ray series is the current 'gold standard' when investigating suspected physical abuse (SPA) of children, in addition to a non-contrast computed tomography (CT) brain scan. This systematic literature review synthesised findings of published research to determine if low dose computed tomography (LDCT) could detect subtle fractures and therefore replace the skeletal survey X-ray series in the investigation of SPA in children aged under 3 years.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Computed tomography (CT); Diagnostic accuracy test; Inflicted injury; Non-accidental injury (NAI); Physical abuse