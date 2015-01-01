Abstract

Nowadays dog bite is becoming a world public health problem. Therefore, the study aimed to develop a dog bite animal model that is helpful to solve these problems. In this study, the skull of an adult dog was scanned. The three-dimensional model of the dog maxillofacial bones and dentition was built by MIMICS. Next, the model was printed with Co-Cr alloy by using selective laser sintering technology to develop the dog bite simulation pliers. Then, to simulate dog bite to most, the maximum bite force of the pliers was measured and actions contained in dog bite process was analyzed. Afterwards, according to action analysis results, rabbits were bitten by the prepared instrument in actions that simulate dog's bite. Finally, the reproducibility and controllability of this animal model of dog bite injuries was validated in an in vivo study. The results showed a reliable animal model of dog bite injuries has been developed in this study. The sites and severities of the injuries could be adjusted as the operator wishes and the animal model of dog bite injuries was highly repeatable. This study also indicates the feasibility of using digital technology in establishing animal bite models.

