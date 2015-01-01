SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Uzun S, Emirza EG. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00207640241245651

38616502

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence against women has numerous devastating effects. Exposure to violence not only impacts women but also affects their children both physically and psychosocially. AIMS: The study aimed to evaluate the psychosocial problems of children living with their mothers in women's shelters from the mothers' perspective with a phenomenological approach.

METHODS: Utilizing the phenomenological research method, semi-structured in-depth interviews were conducted with 14 individuals in a women's shelter in a province in northern Türkiye. The criterion sampling method, a purposive sampling technique, was employed to select participants. Interviews continued until data saturation was achieved. All interviews were audio recorded and then transcribed, and thematic analysis was applied to analyze the data. The study adhered to the COREQ checklist for reporting.

RESULTS: The data analysis revealed four main categories (effects of violence on the mother, actions taken to protect children from violence, effects of violence and staying in a shelter on the child, and psychosocial needs for the protection of the child's mental health in the shelter) and 10 sub-themes (psychological effects, physical effects, social effects, domestic actions, organizational actions, psychological effects, physical effects, social effects, support system, and coping).

CONCLUSION: The study concluded that violence significantly impacted the mental, physical, and social well-being of both women and children, posing challenges to their ability to cope with the aftermath. Women exerted considerable effort in protecting their children from violence, and they needed psychosocial support to ensure the well-being of their children's mental health during their stay in shelters.


Language: en

Keywords

child; qualitative research; sheltered battered women; Türkiye; violence

