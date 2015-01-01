Abstract

Management of burn injuries is complex, with highly variable outcomes occurring among different populations. This meta-analysis aims to assess the outcomes of burn therapy in North American (NA) and European adults, specifically, mortality and complications, to guide further therapeutic advances. A systematic review of PubMed, Web of Science, and Cochrane was performed. Random-effect meta-analysis of proportions was conducted to assess the overall prevalence of the defined outcomes. Fifty-four studies were included, pooling 60,269 adult patients. A total of 53,896 patients were in North America (NA, 89.4%), and 6,373 were in Europe (10.6%). Both populations experienced similar outcomes. The overall pooled prevalence of mortality was 13% (95% CI 8-19%) for moderate burns and 20% (95% CI 12-29%) for severe burns in the NA region, and 22% (95% CI 16-28%) for severe burns in Europe. Infectious complications were the most common across both regions. European studies showed an infection rate for moderate and severe burn patients at 8% and 76%, respectively, while NA studies had rates of 35% and 54%. Acute kidney injury (39% vs. 37%) and shock (29% vs. 35%), were the next most common complications in European and NA studies, respectively. The length of stay was 27.52 days for severe burn patients in Europe and 31.02 days for severe burn patients in NA. Burn outcomes are similar between Western populations. While outcomes are reasonably good overall, infectious complications remain high. These findings encourage the development of further therapeutic strategies disclosing respective costs to enable cost/efficiency evaluations in burn management.

