Patel H, Tapert SF, Brown SA, Norman SB, Pelham WE. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38618861
BACKGROUND: Why do potentially traumatic events (PTEs) and substance use (SU) so commonly co-occur during adolescence? Causal hypotheses developed from the study of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance use disorder (SUD) among adults have not yet been subject to rigorous theoretical analysis or empirical tests among adolescents with the precursors to these disorders: PTEs and SU. Establishing causality demands accounting for various factors (e.g. genetics, parent education, race/ethnicity) that distinguish youth endorsing PTEs and SU from those who do not, a step often overlooked in previous research.
adolescence; alcohol; cannabis; childhood; etiology; nicotine; self‐medication; shared liability; susceptibility; Trauma