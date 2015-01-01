Abstract

Recognizing when an injury is concerning for abuse is of utmost importance, as failure to do so places the child at a significant risk for further inflicted injury. Misinterpreting accidental injury as abuse can also have dire consequences for a child and their caregivers. The provider must be aware of characteristics of cutaneous injuries, including burns, that are concerning for abuse. Understanding these characteristics and putting them into clinical practice is necessary to protect children from additional abuse and protect families from wrongful accusations. This case report evaluates a 12-month-old boy who presented to a pediatric emergency room with a patterned, full-thickness burn to the leg. After evaluation, we summarized the additional medical evaluation needed, including a focused history and physical examination, and recommended appropriate diagnostic testing needed to evaluate a child of this age for possible child maltreatment.

