Abstract

Despite its prevalence, intimate partner sexual violence (IPSV) remains a concealed and poorly understood form of violence against women. Although it is associated with numerous detrimental effects on mental health, very little is known about the subjective meaning of IPSV for survivors. This study addresses this gap by exploring IPSV from the perspective of female survivors within the context of their relationship with a male partner, using interpretative phenomenological analysis. This study seeks to provide a detailed examination of the personal experience of IPSV and to illuminate its meaning from a personal standpoint. We conducted in-depth interviews with seven IPSV survivors who were recruited after filing a complaint for intimate partner violence (IPV) in France. In total, five superordinate themes were identified: (a) "Setting the stage" describes how the complex dynamics preceding IPSV influence self-representation; (b) "Feeling like I'm nothing" describes the emotional experience of IPSV; (c) "Trying to get it, not getting it" describes how IPSV generates intense cognitive load; (d) "Looking back, developing a theory" describes how IPSV is interpreted retrospectively after breaking up with a violent partner; and (e) "Today: living with it" describes how IPSV affects the present. This study highlights how emotional distress and cognitive uncertainty are present on the way to IPSV, through IPSV, and even after filing charges and separating from the violent partner. Additionally, it shows that survivors attribute IPSV to a sense of individual vulnerability related to romantic love, hope, and traumatic childhood history. This study presents unique findings as it is the first one to explore the lived experience of IPSV among a sample of French IPV survivors.

