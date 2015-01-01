|
Du Mont J, Montemurro F, Bruder R, Kelly CE, Recknor F, Mason R. J. Multidiscip. Healthc. 2024; 17: 1577-1583.
(Copyright © 2024, Dove Press)
38617082
Health care providers are highly likely to encounter persons who have been domestically sex trafficked and, therefore, possess valuable insights that could be useful in understanding and improving existing services and supports. In-depth interviews were conducted with 31 health care providers residing and working in Canada's largest province, Ontario.
domestic; health care; human trafficking; recommendations; sex trafficking; social services