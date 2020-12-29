|
Citation
|
Lamichhane N, Dumre AP, Thakur GK. J. Nepal Health Res. Counc. 2024; 21(4): 573-577.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Nepal Health Research Council)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38616585
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Military recruits and athletes have high occurrence of stress fractures, with very high incidence among military recruits. Symptomatic stress fractures can be disabling in some people. This study aims at identifying pattern and distribution of such fractures in Nepal Police trainee and assess the risk factors and demographics that may help to develop the local guidelines.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Fractures, Stress/epidemiology; Body Mass Index; Humans; Male; Nepal Police; stress fracture; trainees.; Nepal/epidemiology; Pain; Police