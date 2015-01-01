|
Kathayat TS, Rokaya PK, Rawal M, Marasini P, Karki PD, Nath M. J. Nepal Health Res. Counc. 2024; 21(4): 642-645.
(Copyright © 2024, Nepal Health Research Council)
38616596
BACKGROUND: Traumatic spinal injury is leading cause of mortality and morbidity among the people of productive age group. This study aim to find the cause of spinal injury, site ,and mode of injury, treatment option given so that a preventive measures and create awareness among people of this region.
Language: en
*Medicine; *Spinal Injuries/epidemiology/etiology; Adult; Fall Injury; spinal trauma; western Nepal.; Health Facilities; Humans; Male; Nepal/epidemiology; Prospective Studies