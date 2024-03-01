Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients sustaining maxillofacial fractures are at risk for associated injuries (AIs) to other body regions. The incidence of AIs is reported to be from 20 to 35%. AIs may be life-threatening and play a key role in considering first-line management at the emergency department, as well as planning the definitive treatment of maxillofacial fractures.



PURPOSE: The study aimed to determine the frequency and risk factors for AIs in patients with maxillofacial fractures.



STUDY DESIGN, SETTING, SAMPLE: The investigators designed and implemented a retrospective cohort study of patients with facial fractures treated at Central Hospital (Lahti, Finland) from January 1, 2009 through December 31, 2019. All adult patients with verified maxillofacial fractures were included. Patients under 18 years of age were excluded from the study.



PREDICTOR VARIABLE: The predictor variable was the location of the maxillofacial fractures grouped into three categories: mandible alone, midface alone, and both midface and mandible.



MAIN OUTCOME VARIABLE(S): The primary outcome variable was associated body region injuries coded as present or absent. The secondary outcome variable was the location of the AI categorized as skull, neck, thorax, pelvis, or extremity injuries.



COVARIATES: Other study variables included demographic data (age, sex, alcohol use), Glasgow Coma Scale, and etiology (fall, traffic- and bicycle accident, assault, pedestrian hit by motor vehicle, work-related, or sports/free-time injuries).



ANALYSES: Continuous variables were analyzed for normal distribution using the Shapiro-Wilks test and compared with categorical variables using the Mann-Whitney test. The univariate analyses of categorical variables were analyzed by the χ(2) test (P ≤ .05 was considered statistically significant).



RESULTS: During the study period, 443 adult (≥18) patients had maxillofacial fractures. AIs were present in 88 subjects (20%). The mean age was 47.6 years (range 18-91); 52 years with AIs (range 19-91), and 47 years (range 18-92) without AIs (P = .03). Subjects with midface and mandible + midface fractures had greater risk to AIs compared to mandibular fractures (relative risk 2.0, P = .002, relative risk 2.8, P = .009).



CONCLUSION AND RELEVANCE: Every fifth maxillofacial trauma patient had an associated injury. Trauma patients should be evaluated in institutions with trauma protocols and imaging modalities before determining and executing the treatment plan for maxillofacial fractures.

Language: en