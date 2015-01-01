Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a serious global public health issue, and a history of attempted suicide is the most critical indicator of suicide risk. There are limited studies on the effectiveness of psychotherapy in individuals who have attempted suicide, and other outcome measures related to suicide risk in suicide attempts have not been explored. AIM/QUESTION: This study aimed to systematically review and perform a meta-analysis of the effectiveness of psychotherapy on individuals who have attempted suicide.



METHODS: This study conducted a comprehensive literature search of five major databases (PubMed, EMBASE, Cochrane, Web of Science, and Ovid). The protocol for this study is registered with PROSPERO (CRD42023464401) and follows the PRISMA guidelines.



RESULTS: This meta-analysis included a total of 34 trials from 32 literature sources. The study involved a total of 6600 participants. The results showed that psychotherapy had a positive effect on reducing the suicidal tendencies of individuals who have attempted suicide and effectively reduced the number of repeated suicide attempts as well as the levels of suicidal ideation, depression, anxiety and hopelessness. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: This study concludes that psychotherapy is effective in reducing the suicidal tendencies of individuals who have attempted suicide. Psychological therapy for individuals who have attempted suicide are crucial in preventing future suicidal behaviours.

