Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with a wide range of health problems and health-compromising behaviors, including drug use, but are understudied in sub-Saharan Africa. Further, some data suggest that some types of ACEs are more strongly associated with outcomes than others. We investigated associations between different types of ACEs and recent drug use among 2,011 women living in Katsina State, Nigeria. This community-based survey included questions on ACE exposure, modifiable individual-level risk and promotive factors, and past-year drug use. Tobacco, cannabis, and the nonmedical use of cough syrup with codeine and tramadol were the most frequently used drugs. Logistic regressions revealed that across most drugs, ACEs reflecting abuse, neglect, and household dysfunction, but not community violence, increased the likelihood of drug use, odds ratios (ORs) = 1.30-3.10. Ease of access to drugs, ORs = 1.33-2.98, and personal religiosity, ORs = 1.19-2.27, also enhanced the risk of drug use, and higher depressive affect was associated with codeine, OR = 1.27, and tramadol use, ORs = 2.42. Practicing religious rites, ORs = 0.38-0.70; disapproval of drug use, ORs = 0.36-0.57; and perceived harm from drug use, ORs = 0.54-0.71, reduced the likelihood of drug use. Efforts to prevent abuse, neglect, and household dysfunction; reduce access to drugs; treat depression; and increase disapproval and harm associated with drug use may reduce drug use in the context of ACE exposure.

