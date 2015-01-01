Abstract

The past decade has witnessed rapid shifts in cannabis legalization: since 2012, 24 US states and Washington, DC, enacted recreational cannabis legalization (RCL), and 18 implemented recreational cannabis retail sales (RCR). Although studies of early-enacting US states and Canada reported few effects of RCL on adolescent substance use,1-3 experts have highlighted the need to further assess policy outcomes in youth as legalization and retail availability spread and other policies targeting youth substance use shift.4 To our knowledge, this study is the first to evaluate associations between RCL and RCR policies and adolescent substance use through 2021, capturing data from youth affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

