Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in children. Head computed tomography (CT) is frequently utilized for evaluating trauma-related characteristics, selecting treatment options, and monitoring complications in the early stages. This study assessed the relationship between cranial CT findings and early and late neurological outcomes in pediatric TBI patients admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU). The study included children aged 1 month to 18 years who were admitted to the PICU due to TBI between 2014 and 2020. Sociodemographic data, clinical characteristics, and cranial CT findings were analyzed. Patients were categorized based on their Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score. Of the 129 patients, 83 (64%) were male, and 46 (36%) were female, with a mean age of 6.8 years. Falls (n = 51, 39.5%) and in-vehicle traffic accidents (n = 35, 27.1%) were the most common trauma types observed. Normal brain imaging findings were found in 62.7% of the patients, while 37.3% exhibited intracranial pathology. Hemorrhage was the most frequent CT finding. Severe TBI (n = 26, p = 0.032) and mortality (n = 9, p = 0.017) were more prevalent in traffic accidents. The overall mortality rate in the study population was 10.1%. In children with TBI, cranial CT imaging serves as an essential initial method for patients with neurological manifestations. Particularly, a GCS score of ≤ 8, multiple hemorrhages, diffuse cerebral edema, and intraventricular bleeding are associated with sequelae and mortality.

