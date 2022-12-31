Abstract

BACKGROUND: Surfing is an increasingly popular sport with a high propensity for both traumatic and atraumatic injuries.



PURPOSE: To analyze the trends, etiologies, and diagnoses of lower extremity orthopaedic-related surfing injuries presenting to United States (US) emergency departments (EDs) within a 21-year study period.



STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database was queried for data on lower extremity surfing injuries presenting to US EDs from January 1 to December 31, 2022. Data collected included year, injury mechanism, injury location, diagnosis, and disposition. The raw data were used to calculate national estimates (NEs) based on each hospital's assigned statistical sample weight. Linear regressions were performed to analyze annual trends.



RESULTS: A total of 776 lower extremity surfing injuries were included (NE = 49,218 injuries). The mean age of the patients was 29.4 ± 13.6 years. The most common injured areas were the foot (NE = 17,411; 35.4%), lower leg (NE = 8673, 17.6%), and knee (NE = 8139; 16.5%). The most common mechanism of injury was impact with board (NE = 17,144; 34.8%), and the most common fracture locations were the lower leg (NE = 1195; 29.5%), ankle (NE = 1594; 24.5%), and foot (NE = 1495; 23.0%). There were statistically significant decreases in weighted estimates for lower extremity surfing injuries by 108 per year (P <.001), for lacerations by 76 per year (P <.001), and for sprains by 18 per year (P =.01). Impact-with-board injuries decreased by 59 injuries per year (P <.001) and constituted 63.5% of lacerations and 12.1% of fractures. Only 3.9% of patients were admitted for hospitalization.



CONCLUSION: There was a decreasing trend in lower extremity surfing injuries presenting to US EDs during the 21-year study period.

