Abstract

BACKGROUND: The epidemiology of musculoskeletal injuries at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open tennis tournaments has been investigated in recent studies; however, there is no published literature on the incidence of musculoskeletal injuries at the French Open.



PURPOSE: To describe the incidence, location, and type of musculoskeletal injuries in tennis players during the French Open tournament from 2011 to 2022. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: A review was performed of all injuries documented by a multidisciplinary medical team during the French Open from 2011 to 2022. All musculoskeletal injuries that occurred during the main draw of the female and male singles or doubles matches were included. Descriptive statistics were used to summarize the data. Injury locations were grouped into regions as well as into upper limb, trunk, and lower limb.



RESULTS: In total, there were 750 injuries in 687 tennis players, resulting in a mean of 62.5 injuries per tournament; however, there were no obvious trends in injury incidence over the time frame evaluated. The number of injuries in female and male players was similar (392 vs 358, respectively). The most common injury regions were the thigh/hip/pelvis (n = 156), ankle/foot (n = 114), and spine (n = 103). The most common injury types were muscle-related (n = 244), tendon-related (n = 207), and joint-related (n = 163), and the most affected muscles were the adductors (n = 45), rectus abdominis (n = 38), and lumbar muscles (n = 25).



CONCLUSION: Over the 12-year period from 2011 to 2022 female and male players experienced similar numbers of musculoskeletal injuries, with most injuries occurring in the lower limbs compared with the upper limbs and trunk.

