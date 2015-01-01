|
Chen J, Chen X, Gong L, Zhang D, Liu Q. PeerJ 2024; 12: e17228.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Driving is a complex skill involving various cognitive activities. Previous research has explored differences in the brain structures related to the navigational abilities of drivers compared to non-drivers. However, it remains unclear whether changes occur in the structures associated with low-level sensory and higher-order cognitive abilities in drivers.
Keywords
*Brain/diagnostic imaging; *Gray Matter/diagnostic imaging; Cerebellum; Cognition; Driving experience; Driving skill; Gray matter volume; Occipital Lobe/diagnostic imaging; Sensory and motor processing