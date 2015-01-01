|
Li ZB, Lv JJ, Lu W, Yin MY, Li XY, Yang CH. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 336: e115889.
38621309
BACKGROUND: Depression is a highly prevalent and disabling mental health condition among adolescents. The epidemiology of depression in adolescents has been changing over time, reflecting changes in risk factors as well as disease concepts and diagnosis. However, few studies have characterized the longitudinal epidemiology of depression in adolescents. Understanding trends of disease burden provides key insights to improve resource allocation and design targeted interventions for this vulnerable population. The Western Pacific Region (WPR) is home to over 1.3 billion people with tremendous diversity in culture and socioeconomic development. The epidemiology of adolescent depression in WPR remains largely unknown. In this study, we aimed to estimate trends of disease burden attributable to depressive disorders among adolescents aged 10-24 years in WPR countries between 1990 and 2019, and to investigate period and cohort effects using the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study database.
Adolescent; Depression; Epidemiology; Global Burden of Disease study; Mental health; Western Pacific Region