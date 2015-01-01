Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is a highly prevalent and disabling mental health condition among adolescents. The epidemiology of depression in adolescents has been changing over time, reflecting changes in risk factors as well as disease concepts and diagnosis. However, few studies have characterized the longitudinal epidemiology of depression in adolescents. Understanding trends of disease burden provides key insights to improve resource allocation and design targeted interventions for this vulnerable population. The Western Pacific Region (WPR) is home to over 1.3 billion people with tremendous diversity in culture and socioeconomic development. The epidemiology of adolescent depression in WPR remains largely unknown. In this study, we aimed to estimate trends of disease burden attributable to depressive disorders among adolescents aged 10-24 years in WPR countries between 1990 and 2019, and to investigate period and cohort effects using the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study database.



METHODS: The study utilized data from the Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study 2019, concentrating on adolescents aged 10 to 24 years with depression. We conducted an in-depth analysis of depression, including its age-standardized prevalence, incidence, and Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs), across diverse demographics such as regions, ages, genders, and socio-demographic indexes, spanning from 1990 to 2019.



RESULTS: The analysis found decreasing trends in the prevalence, incidence, and DALYs of adolescent depression in the WPR between 1990-2019, although some countries like Australia and Malaysia showed increases. Specifically, the prevalence of adolescent depression in the region decreased from 9,347,861.6 cases in 1990 to 5,551,341.1 cases in 2019. The incidence rate declined from 2,508.6 per 100,000 adolescents in 1990 to 1,947.9 per 100,000 in 2019. DALYs decreased from 371.9 per 100,000 in 1990 to ASR 299.7 per 100,000 in 2019.



CONCLUSION: This study found an overall decreasing trend in adolescent depression burden in the Western Pacific Region between 1990 and 2019, with heterogeneity across countries. For 30 years, the 20-24 age group accounted for the majority of depression among adolescents Widening inequality in depression burden requires policy attention. Further analysis of risk factors contributing to epidemiological trends is warranted to inform prevention strategies targeting adolescent mental health in the region.

