Abou-Ismail MY, van der Wal DE, Cheong MA, Masten A, Blount L, Brown MC. Res. Pract. Thromb. Haemost. 2024; 8(3): e102387.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38617045
|
Social media platforms offer a unique opportunity for scientific literature to reach a large audience. Rather than requiring an individual to search for the terms that lead to a piece of scientific work, social media allows scientists and journals to actively disseminate their work to a large network. This allows instantaneous promotion of scientific work to a large audience and promotes dissemination, discussion, and collaboration. In 2017, it was estimated that 1% to 5% of the 187 million active users on X (formerly Twitter) were active scientists. Journal engagement in social media is on the rise. A recent study demonstrated that as of early 2022, 25.2% of all journals listed in Web of Science's 3 major indices had a dedicated presence on X. This represented a substantial percentage increase from just 0.1% in 2007, which continued to grow, reaching 2.9% in 2010, 11.8% in 2015, and 22.8% in 2020. These findings underscore a swiftly and continuously expanding overlap between social media and scholarly communication, highlighting the growing significance of digital platforms in disseminating scientific information.
Language: en
information dissemination; journal impact factor; social media