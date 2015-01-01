Abstract

BACKGROUND: The availability of various facilities that aid in providing expected services is necessary for the practice of pharmacy, which aims to make the best use of medications and other healthcare products and services. Therefore, the aim of this study was to assess the availability of dispensing and storage facilities at public and community pharmacies in Bahir Dar and Gondar towns.



METHODS: In Gondar and Bahir Dar towns' public and private pharmacies, a facility-based cross-sectional study was conducted from July 2023 to September 2023. All pharmacy areas that were open during data collection were included in the study. The frequency and percentage were calculated using descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: From 239 pharmacies, 208 (87.0%) of them were open during data collection, and they are included in the study. The water supply and dispensing counter were available in the dispensing area in 79.3% and 60.1% of instances, respectively. They also had adequate room for storage (92.8%), dispensing (92.8%), and receiving (95.7%) of medicines. Additionally, about 98.1% of the facilities had shaded, ventilated, and dry areas. A therapeutic order was the most often used method (59.6%) for medication organization. Merely 1.9% of participants did not employ a strategy to arrange their medications. A refrigerator (88.0%), a refrigerator thermometer (91.3%), a spoon or spatula (81.3%), a separate storage facility (74.5%), a cold room (68.8%), a lockable cabinet (90.9%), a tablet counter (69.2%), and a fire extinguisher (safety device) (88%) were among the various storage equipment the majority of the pharmacies in the survey had. Nonetheless, air conditioning was absent from the majority (53.4%) of pharmacy facilities.



CONCLUSION: Few pharmacies need to make improvements to their facilities in order to encourage convenient drug storage and dispensing practices, even though the majority of the pharmacies surveyed had all the necessary equipment and infrastructure. In addition to initiating the pharmacies to provide good practices of dispensing and storage, facility-focused initiation and regulation should be obtained to ensure full availability of the facilities.

Language: en