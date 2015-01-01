|
Alley JC, McDonnell AS, Diamond LM. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e8717.
(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)
38622142
Work shows that sexually-diverse individuals face high rates of early life adversity and in turn increased engagement in behavioral outcomes traditionally associated with adversity, such as sexual risk taking. Recent theoretical work suggests that these associations may be attributable to heightened sexual reward sensitivity among adversity-exposed women. We aimed to test these claims using a combination of self-report and EEG measures to test the relationship between early adversity, sexual reward sensitivity (both self-reported and EEG measured) and sexual risk taking in a sexually diverse sample of cis-gender women (N = 208) (Mage = 27.17, SD = 6.36).
Early adversity; EEG reward sensitivity; Life History Theory; Sexual diversity; Sexual risk taking